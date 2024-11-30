Range anxiety continues to be a divisive factor among people who are still on the fence regarding battery-electric platforms. We agree it was a valid cause for concern a couple of years ago, but so much these days. It won’t be long before energy recovery systems like what the Lightfoot uses become a standard feature on every eco-friendly transport.

Early adopters had it rough when the first few generations of EVs came out. Not only was there limited infrastructure for green technology, but efficiency was likewise in need of improvement. Thanks to innovative batteries that are lighter yet hold higher capacities, we can expect more mileage from newer all-electric four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

Lightfoot is the work of Otherlab and resembles a sit-down e-scooter engineered for utility. It doesn’t look that way at a glance, but the frame allocates a hollow section for storage. The designers incorporate hinges at the bottom edge of the side panels with a closure mechanism at the top.

The clamshell-type compartment can reportedly fit grocery bags, a helmet, and a small suitcase, to name a few. Instead of regenerative braking, photovoltaic cells line the body of the Lightfoot. On a sunny day, the e-scooter can harvest solar energy to recharge its 48V 1.1 kWh battery.

Two 750W brushless DC motors can generate up to 66.4 lb-ft of torque. Otherlab says the top speed should be around 20 mph, while its range is around 37 miles on a full charge. The solar panels can purportedly add 18 miles more in ideal conditions. The Lightfoot can also accommodate up to two riders

Images courtesy of Otherlab