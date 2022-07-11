Tesla needs to shape up and get the Cybertruck out as soon as it can. Otherwise, upstarts like Rivian will take a huge chunk out of the market for electric pickup trucks and SUVs. Not everyone is a fan of the avant-garde geometric design of Elon Musk’s upcoming ride. Thankfully, there are sleek contemporary alternatives like the R1S.

Check out what Rivian does for its lineup. The R1S flaunts a look that does not go overboard. Aesthetics aside, its SUV model is available in three trim packages. As always, let’s go with the range-topping option and what it brings to the table.

The Launch Edition, as they call it, comes with a quad-motor setup for outstanding performance both on and off the road. Its electric powertrain outputs around 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque. It packs a huge battery unit that can get you more than 320 miles depending on the motor configuration and wheel size.

Just like Tesla, the manufacturer plans to build the Rivian Adventure Network. A network of fast-charging stations across the country. Now you can go on adventures minus range anxiety. The R1S is one powerful and rugged electric SUV.

It can ford up to three feet of water, traverse challenging terrain, and tow up to 7,700 lbs. Rivian describes the on-road handling as like that of a sports car. Depending on the drive mode selected, the ride height, pedal response, and suspension stiffness will adjust accordingly.

The R1S is available in various colorways. Step inside the cozy cabin which features a panoramic all-glass roof. The interior features wood trim, vegan leather, a Rivian Elevation sound system by Meridian, and even a removable Bluetooth Speaker. This is one of the best electric SUVs on the market right now.

Images courtesy of Rivian