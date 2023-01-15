Ritter’s Merino Fleece Vest is the perfect multi-seasonal layer for outdoor adventures. It is breathable and keeps you cozy when the temperature drops thanks to its 100% wool shell. This can also handle a wide range of temperatures and is designed to adapt to fluctuating climates.

This is a must-have for those whose active lifestyle takes them from one adventure to the next. It boasts a body made from ACTIVA Merino wool which actively regulates temperature. It is also naturally wind and water-resistant so it can handle both dry land and the high seas.

Moreover, Ritter’s Merino Fleece Vest is naturally anti-microbial and moisture-wicking so you stay dry and comfortable. It is also unshrinkable even in cold, delicate settings. Then there’s the 100% polyester trim and the water-resistant and breathable lining made from 98% polyester and 2% polyurethane.

Meanwhile, the collar comes from 100% no-itch alpaca wool and the 2-in-1 pockets also have 100% alpaca wool lining. The pockets are constructed from recycled Japanese polyester and have a sturdy nylon finish. The larger one can fit most phone sizes and passports while the smaller one can hold a credit card, card wallet, or other smaller items.

Ritter’s Merino Fleece Vest also comes embedded with hidden adjustable bungee pull-cords for tightening and loosening. Meanwhile, two-way Aquaguard closure with Merino zipper pull helps seal the warmth in. Made in northern Italy, this outdoor apparel merges the silhouette of a suit with the endurance qualities of performance wear so it can take you from the office to the docks in seconds without breaking up a sweat.

Images courtesy of Ritter Wools