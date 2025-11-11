The Ringo Move water bottle is the perfect workout companion, be it at home or in the gym. It has unique features that make it a versatile hydration partner that fuels movement.

This is not your ordinary water bottle that you can easily misplace or have limited areas to rest on. Instead, its a hands-free, mount-ready hydration system that enables freedom in mobility. Forget about the water bottle holders in exercise machines.

Instead, the Ringo Move attaches to any metal surface thanks to its protective Move Magnetic Sleeve. This is a premium textured rugged silicone sleeve embedded with powerful magnets. It hugs the bottle tightly so it doesn’t slip. But is easy and safe to remove without causing any damage to the bottle or the sleeve itself. The magnetic surface lets you attach keys, carabiners, or other small EDC items to the bottle.

Moreover, the built-in MagSafe ring on the lid securely holds your phone at any angle. It offers hands-free use when doing video calls, taking videos, selfies, or while following workout routines. Lastly, keep tabs of your bottle with the hidden Air Tag holder integrated into the base, or the Locate Boot.

The Locate Boot, made from premium, rugged silicone, offers the perfect balance of softness and strength. It protects the bottle from drops and dings, while offering a stable grip on surfaces. Then there’s the rubberized handle for a better grip and an integrated sip straw for easy on-the-go hydration.

The Ringo Move water bottle is built to the highest spec. It retains cold for 24 hours in a completely lead-free material coated with the safest, most durable finishes. It boasts a premium stainless steel construction that feels solid in the hand and can withstand years of heavy usage.

Images courtesy of Ringo