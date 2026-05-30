LockBB offers an innovative way to safeguard your everyday valuables when on the go. Designed for backpacks or any zipped bags, it replaces conventional padlocks, clips, or cords with a lock accessible only via biometric login.

This is a smart zipper locker crafted from high-strength zinc alloy. It’s crush-resistant, tamper-proof, and durable, yet lightweight for comfortable everyday carry. Likewise, it is IP54-rated dust-tight and resistant to water splashes from any direction.

LockBB conceals the zipper, completely covering it from prying eyes, and unlocks via high-precision fingerprint recognition. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth and works with a companion app, where you can set up biometrics. The device can store up to 10 fingerprints.

Moreover, you can remotely unlock the device, share its access with family, and check the real-time battery via the app. Speaking of the battery, the lock runs for 180 days on a single charge, giving you daily access without frequent charging. In cases of emergencies, you can set up a two-digit Morse code on the lock itself.

Setting the code is as easy as installing the lock. Press on the fingerprint sensor after unlocking until it emits a white light. Then tap the corresponding first digit of your choice when the light turns green and the second digit when the light turns blue. Let’s say the first digit is two; tap twice, then the second digit is five; tap five times.

LockBB gives you peace of mind when traveling, commuting, or when you want a secure lock for your valuables at home. It fits any zipper, be it in handbags, suitcases, backpacks, and more. It is available in Silver and Black finishes.

Images courtesy of LockBB