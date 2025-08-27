Forget the chip plastic whistle or even the metal ones that require enormous blowing power to put out a sound. The TinyBlast is a pill-size titanium whistle designed to help during emergency situations with its loud volume.

This outdoor gear lives up to its name with its minute size of only 0.83″ (about 21 mm) long. It also weighs just 0.074 oz (about 2.1 g), so it obviously takes very minimal space in your bag and even in your pocket. Yet, it’s remarkably powerful in times of trouble, when every second counts during life and death scenarios.

TinyBlast may be tiny but it emits a whopping 120dB volume, which is equivalent to a jet engine noise at takeoff. This way, your distress signal is audible over long distances and even in noisy environments. It also requires minimal effort to blow thanks to an energy optimized acoustic design that uses fluid dynamics to amplify weak breaths into powerful sound wave. This way, you save on energy during critical situations.

Moreover, in dire cases when you’re unable to speak, the laser-engraved SOS Morse code is a big help. The globally recognized distress signal allows rescuers from around the world to come to your rescue. That’s not all this tiny gear packs. It also has a strong and durable silicone nitride glass breaker crafted with C4 Titanium alloy.

TinyBlast is a reliable life-saving tool built from TC4 titanium alloy for excellent resistance to corrosion, high heat, and other extreme environments. Its built-in lanyard or mounting hole makes it a portable companion during outdoor adventures, travel, or daily commutes.

Images courtesy of LastToolX