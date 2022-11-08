As expected, the SEMA Show 2022 definitely did not disappoint last week. There’s a lot to process with so many awesome builds and accessories that were unveiled. We’ll gradually narrow down some of the best automotive announcements and to start you off we have this 1972 Chevrolet Blazer K5 Bully. As always, don’t judge a book by its cover.

There’s a growing demand for restomods these days and the expo is brimming with them. We’ve already covered a couple of cool cars such as the Mopar Jeep CJ Surge and TPC x Nissan Sunny LEAF Truck Project. Now, it’s time for the Wisconsin-based shop to show off a custom SUV from the Bowtie emblem.

The donor model for this project is in the name. Completed this year, the 1972 Blazer K5 Bully touts serious specifications. Under the hood is a Wegner Motorsports 6.8-liter LS3 V8 with a 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger. Ringbrothers pairs the mill with a Bowler Performance 4L08E automatic gearbox.

It’s also outfitted with a Flowmaster 44 stainless-steel exhaust system with custom Ringbrothers headers. The output of this bad boy at 1,160 horsepower, but the team did not specify the torque. Supplying the bespoke suspension setup and chassis for this mid-size SUV is the Roadster Shop.

The 1972 Chevrolet Blazer K5 Bully flaunts a set of 18” x 12” Custom Ringbrothers Edition Truck rims by HRE Wheels. These are wearing BFGoodrich T/AKO2 tires for optimal grip and traction. Stop when you need to safely with the Baer 6P Extreme brake systems. The SEMA Show 2022 surely has its share of mechanical masterpieces and we plan to feature more in the coming weeks.

Images courtesy of Ringbrothers