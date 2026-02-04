While waiting for the commercial arrival of eVTOLs and other futuristic personal flight platforms, existing ones are getting upgrades. One of these is the G3 Vision Jet by Cirrus, which is the third-generation version as the name alludes to. According to the manufacturer, there are plenty of enhancements that make it an ideal choice for the jetsetting crowd.

The series made its debut in 2016, followed by the G2 Vision Jet in 2019. To date, the company claims more than 700 units of its single-engine personal jet have been delivered globally. Given the immense popularity of the aircraft, interested parties have high expectations for the latest model.

Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen pointed out that “the G3 Vision Jet is a testament to our relentless innovation and continued investment in personal aviation and our owners who want to travel efficiently with peace of mind.” One of the major changes involves the cabin.

Passenger capacity is now six adults and one child, over the G2’s five adults and one child. Of course, the numbers already include the pilot(operator). Apparently, a new bench seat has replaced the single seat in the third row. The revamp also welcomes plush Alcantara upholstery.

Should you need more legroom, it’s possible to quickly remove the middle seats via a lever mechanism. Clients can get in touch with Cirrus to personalize the G3 Vision Jet cabin according to their tastes. Elsewhere, the flight deck is now outfitted with the latest ATC Datalink system.

Apart from voice, G3 Vision Jet pilots can communicate with the ground crew for crucial updates regarding altitude assignment, route changes, and more. Existing safety features, such as the Cirrus Airframe Parachute (CAPS) and Safe Return Emergency Autoland System, are all intact.

Images courtesy of Cirrus