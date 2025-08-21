We understand why some of you might have held back on some stellar whiskey releases these past few months. With the holidays just around the corner, deals are bound to come up. As practical as it sounds, there’s always a catch. You could miss out on Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2025. From what we can gather, it checks all the right boxes.

If you’re one of many who perceive age statements as a mark of quality, then the distillery has you covered. This limited-edition blend features some of the oldest bourbons and “is aged to taste, not time.” The recipe involves three spirits with distinct maturation periods. Specifically, 74% of an 11-year-old, 10% of a 13-year-old, and 16% of a 14-year-old.

The Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2025 is the third outing in the series. Given the warm reception of the previous two, we expect the latest to receive rave reviews as well. Tasting notes speak of caramelized oak, creamy fudge, ripe dark cherry, butterscotch, orange zest, baked apple, dark brown sugar, toasted almond, and soft baking spices.

“Our cellar, built into the natural limestone shelf that surrounds our Star Hill Farm distillery, plays a vital role in shaping the whisky’s final profile — just as our environment has done since our founding,” notes Dr. Blake Layfield, Master Distiller, Maker’s Mark. The aging process inside their LEED-certified limestone cellar reportedly plays a key role here.

Bottled at 56.45% ABV (112.9 proof), this blend of bourbons features is “bright and balanced with vibrant character.” The Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2025 will be initially available in the United States and at the distillery itself on September 5, 2025. Global distribution will soon follow thereafter.

Images courtesy of Maker’s Mark