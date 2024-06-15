If you’re off to a month-long vacation and looking to get your hands on a luggage that offers both style and functionality, then the RIMOWA Trunk XL is a great choice. It offers 130 liters of interior storage space and now comes in a luxurious black color aside from Silver.

This luggage boasts the luxury brand’s iconic sleek lines and grooved shell crafted from high-end anodized aluminum. It’s the largest suitcase from RIMOWA inspired by its original trunks and features several ingenious functionalities. Starting off with a spacious interior with a flex divider for neat and organized storage. The height adjustable divider can be adapted to suit your belongings and it keeps them in order during transit.

Moreover, the RIMOWA Trunk XL has the brand’s signature TSA-approved locks that can easily be opened by security during airport checks sans causing any damage. Meanwhile, a telescopic handle makes moving through the airport a breeze. It offers seamless stage-free adjustment for optimum comfort and maneuverability.

Add RIMOWA’s high-end multi-wheel system and you get a guaranteed stable and effortless steering thanks to ball-bearing mounted wheels with cushioned axels. This luggage may be on the hefty size though at a height of 31.5″, a width of 17.2″ and a depth of 17″. It also weighs 6.8 kg but you wouldn’t mind bringing it to your travels given its sleek silhouette.

The RIMOWA Trunk XL is made in Germany and comes with a lifetime warranty. It includes a sticker and a complimentary leather luggage tag. The all-black update definitely looks stylish and professional, perfect for those on a business trip.

Images courtesy of RIMOWA