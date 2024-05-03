RIMOWA goes tropical with the release of new colorways to its Essential collection inspired by the “nostalgic essence of summertime road trips.” The new seasonal hues are Mint and Papaya, both in glossy pastel colors of soft Mint green and a vibrant Papaya orange.

The new colorways bring a refreshing charm back to travel and were first unveiled at an event in Seoul, South Korea on April 15. The event, led by BLACKPINK member Rosé and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, attracted over 400 guests from around the world. It also brought in other South-East Asian stars including famous Korean artists and personalities. These include EXO’s Baekhyun and Xiumin, Treasure’s Junkyu and Haruto, and Seventeen’s Wonwoo and S.Coups, as well as South Korean actor Rowoon and Thai actor Mile Phakphum.

RIMOWA launched the Mint and Papaya Essential collection online on May 2 globally. The vibrant hues are available in a variety of sizes and models, including the Trunk Plus (101L), the Check-In M (60L), and the Cabin carry-on (36L). The Mint Green color extends to the Personal-Polycarbonate Cross-Body Bag which features straps and interior lining in Mint with a white shell, the Signature Nylon Duffle Bag, and the Signature Nylon Flab Backpack (L).

There’s even a set of Mint Green and Papaya wheels to add a pop of color to the luxury brand’s classic aluminum luggage. Accessories including luggage tags, packing cubes, and bag charms, also come in both colorways. If you want to decorate your suitcase then a sticker set inspired by summers in Miami also comes with the RIMOWA Mint and Papaya Essential collection.

