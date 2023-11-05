The RIMOWA Distinct Cabin suitcase offers a new option to the brand’s luggage collection with a style that reimagines the iconic aluminum grooves in leather. This version comes with a shell crafted in leather and anodized aluminum and boasts carefully-thought out details to make it a reliable and comfortable companion and offer an elevated travel experience.

The elegant exterior featuring the luxury brand’s recognizable grooves is instantly noticeable in this collection along with the sturdy aluminum corners and rear protective bumpers that protect the suitcase while in motion. Then the sophisticated interior is embellished with RIMOWA’s nylon jacquard monogram and equipped with nylon and mesh dividers for organization.

The interior features of the RIMOWA Distinct Cabin include a fully-zipped compartment to store all your essentials for a four-day travel and a large gusseted pocket for packing comfort. It also has an adjustable Flex Divider — RIMOWA’s patented compression system so you can pack more while keeping items stored safely and securely during transport. Also, the flat bottom of the interior right-hand side optimizes packing space interior.

This luggage comes with telescopic handles for stage-free adjustment for maximum comfort and smooth maneuverability. Moreover, RIMOWA Multiwheel System guarantees a stable and effortless steering thanks to the ball-bearing mounted hard-wearing plastic wheels with cushioned axels.

Meanwhile, a pair of bumper guards on the rear shell protects the suitcase from bumps and shocks during transit. The RIMOWA Distinct Cabin opens and closes via a metal zipper and keeps things locked in via TSA-approved locks that can be opened opened during security checks at the airport. This carry-on also comes with leather grab handles, a complimentary leather luggage tag for personalization, and is available in Black and Navy colors.

