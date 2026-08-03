There are plenty of luggage brands to choose from. However, if you are looking for more luxurious options, a few names come to mind. Louis Vuitton might be what comes to mind, but RIMOWA is also extremely popular among discerning travelers. Among its diverse catalog of suitcases and lifestyle products, the Dartboard Case is one of the more unique items you can buy.

At around $7,100, it’s not exactly something you snap up on a whim. Nevertheless, the wealthy are a frivolous bunch who can afford to purchase stuff like this on impulse. The Dartboard Case is a collaboration with Winmau — a leading supplier of professional-grade darts equipment. Here’s what you’re getting with this fancy portable pub game.

In the shape of a carry-on suitcase, it measures 22.4″ x 20.9″ x 6.5″ and weighs around 29.8 lbs. The exterior is crafted from anodized aluminum, with the signature grooves you find on RIMOWA luggage, while the handle is leather. Unlatch the clasps to open the double doors and find an interior lined with black microfiber cloth for a soft yet elegant touch.

Inside, you’ll find a co-branded Blade X dartboard made of sisal, carbon, and hardwood. Flanking it on both sides are two sets of professional darts with the RIMOWA monogram. Also, these are 90% tungsten with steel points and come in green and red to distinguish between players. Furthermore, magnets behind each of the doors keep them in place during play.

Four brackets line the rear part of the case for mounting. “The ultimate piece for darts connoisseurs and professionals alike, the Dartboard Case combines advanced technology with handcrafted quality to elevate a traditional sport,” writes RIMOWA.

Images courtesy of RIMOWA