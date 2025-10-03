In our opinion, what makes LEGO so timeless over the years is its design, which encourages creativity. As long as there are an adequate number of pieces, it’s possible to build almost anything. Moreover, the eventual arrival of the Technic pieces made things even more versatile. If you want to see what’s possible, check out entries for the Ideas project, such as the Gaming Corner.

Original kits like this deserve praise for a reason. Artists can express their ideas through a variety of media. These include drawings, paintings, sculptures, carvings, architecture, and a bunch more. Perhaps LEGO kits will be recognized as such in the future.

Even at a glance, this submission by Farerodealejandria looks highly detailed. However, a closer inspection reveals hidden nuances that take things even further. What we have here is a typical modern gamer/streamer setup.

It comes with a desk, a triple monitor configuration, a CPU, speakers, a ring light, a rug, a smartphone for livestreaming, and a gaming chair. All in all, the Gaming Corner uses 1,836 pieces with 613 bricks for the seat alone. What’s impressive about this is the gaming chair’s level of articulation.

You can make it swivel, adjust the height, and even tilt the backrest. According to its creator, “the most difficult part was creating the gamer chair, since it represents the entire set and is a real challenge since it includes the rotation system, backrest tilt, and raising and lowering the seat.”

As of our writing, the Gaming Corner has already amassed 150 supporters. LEGO Ideas indicates that it needs to hit a thousand supporters in 424 days to remain a contender. Keep in mind, it’s up against other awesome kits, and these are no slouches as well.

Images courtesy of LEGO Ideas