Marshall is no longer exclusively supplying guitar amplifiers and speaker cabinets. After expanding its reach into products such as headphones, TWS earbuds, and portable speakers, it’s now a mainstay in these spaces. To enjoy immersive audio, the Stanmore IV is one powerful platform in a compact form factor.

If there’s a unique selling point that drives people to become repeat customers of the brand, it’s quality and design. As an icon in the music industry, specifically for the rock and roll genre, the company already has a massive following. By diversifying its hardware lineup, it is gaining even more.

“Deepen your connection to the songs you love with Stanmore IV. Its upgraded tweeters and redesigned bass port create a better, wider soundstage that spreads sound further across your space. Featuring built-in Auracast technology, this speaker can be part of a multi-speaker listening set-up,” writes Marshall.

Measuring about 13.78″ x 7.99″ x 7.28″ (LxHxD) and weighing only 8.79 lbs., moving it around is never an issue. Place it on a bedside table, bookshelf, or practically wherever the speaker can fit. The only caveat to consider is the need for a power outlet.

Yes, unfortunately, this is not a battery-powered model. Each MDF enclosure holds a single 5″ woofer and two 0.75″ tweeters with waveguides. If you’re wondering, the exterior is clad in vegan-friendly faux leather.

Available in either black or cream colorways, every Stanmore IV flaunts a familiar Marshall aesthetic. A brushed metal control panel is mounted at the top of the speaker. Users can toggle the power, switch sources, pause/play, rewind/fast-forward, and adjust the volume/treble/bass via dial knobs.

Images courtesy of Marshall