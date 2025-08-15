Some time ago, iGarden sent over a couple of their latest products for us to try out. These were the K Pro 150 and the Swim Jet P. If you’re wondering, the first is a modern home upkeep solution. Think along the lines of a robot vacuum, but for the swimming pool. It was easy to test out the former, but not so much with the latter.

To truly experience what it brings to the table, the team wanted to try it out in something larger than a dipping pool. Thankfully, someone had a pal with one, and we ultimately had a blast. For those wondering, this device is what many would call a counter-current system.

As pointed out before, the Swim Jet P is a cool gadget for both recreation and even a serious workout. Not everyone has enough indoor/outdoor space for a lap pool, which is why there is a market for novel alternatives to such problems. Just hook up this bad boy and enjoy!

Technical Details

The Swim Jet P series is outfitted with what iGarden calls InverTurbo Tech. Each unit supports a maximum flow output of around 4 m/s. This is made possible by the powerful IE5 brushless motor, which is rated at 1,250W. Likewise, the inverter drive allows users to change the settings on the fly without any hiccups. In short, ideal for swimmers who prefer dynamic training at home.

Lastly, its patented flow channel design promises optimal performance at 1,100 gallons per minute (GPM). This sleek machine features an intuitive touchscreen panel, five wave modes, and remote control via Bluetooth or the companion app. Similar to the K Pro 150, its build quality is top-notch and backed by a comprehensive three-year full warranty

Is The Swim Jet P A Must-Have For Pool Owners?

There’s no easy way to answer this question, because we believe it belongs to a niche segment. Nonetheless, what most of us agree on is the sheer enjoyment it brings to swimmers of any skill level. The manufacturer highlights the Jet Engine Nozzle & Fluid Dynamics that generates fan-shaped waves, which are up to two times larger than others in the same category.

So far, the only caveat we can think of is the installation. Not everyone is confident with their handyman skills, but it should be relatively easy to mount directly to the pool walls. However, you’ll need some basic tools to get the job done.

Do take note that iGarden offers a professional installation service free of charge. It’s also possible to use sandbags or other heavy objects to anchor the frame in place. This is an excellent option when you don’t want to risk any damage to the swimming pool.

Once everything is in place, it is recommended to test all basic functionalities, such as the maximum flow, stepless adjustments. The current and waves should be consistent for the comfort of multiple people at the same time. Overall, the Swim Jet P is an awesome addition for your swimming pool.

Images courtesy of iGarden