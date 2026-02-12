Is the cold weather too much for you? Like many who just can’t deal with the season, a short escapade or a longer stay somewhere tropical or temperate might help. Among the available destinations this time of year, India seems an unlikely candidate. However, if money flows freely, the Naila Fort offers lavish appointments with unique experiences.

The establishment stands on a hilltop in the city of Jaipur, Rajasthan. As the name suggests, it was originally constructed as a stronghold by the Champawat clan over a century ago. Upon observation, the location is a strategic choice as it keeps the low-lying areas in view.

Now operating under the Oberoi banner, the Naila Fort provides top-class accommodation for about 8 guests. Reports reveal that the meticulous restoration efforts present a modern palatial atmosphere. Accommodations span four bedrooms, but there is a caveat to consider.

Instead of individual bookings, the rental residence only accepts clients who can splurge on the entire package. At roughly $13,300 a night, only a few will find it a worthwhile deal. Nevertheless, we’re certain the amenities and available activities will more than make up for the cost.

Feel like royalty as the Oberoi staff at the Naila Fort cater to your needs. According to the hospitality group, the service is “attentive yet unobstructive.” Take a dip in the swimming pool or explore the cultural attractions available in the area.

Relax at one of the lounges and enjoy gastronomic delights prepared by a seasoned chef. No need to rush as you take in the breathtaking sights of the Aravalli Range. Best of all, you can pretend to be a monarch in a secluded yet luxurious palace. The Naila Fort will open its doors later this week.

Images courtesy of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts