To stand out among the staggering number of luxury accommodations, a hospitality establishment needs to bring something unique to the table. Although additional novelties might require extensive renovations, there are other ways to engage with the elite crowd. The Il Sereno Lago Di Como, for example, is carving a cool niche with its Darsena Listening Suite.

Forget fancy penthouses or lavish villas. This high-end hotel — located in the Lombardy region of Italy — hopes to attract a specific crowd. When you have money to burn, it opens a lot of doors. One of these is for a room with a spectacular view of Lake Como.

Furthermore, it includes an array of audio equipment that most audiophiles could only dream of. “The Darsena Listening Suite at Il Sereno Lago Di Como is the world’s first hotel suite created entirely around the art of listening,” reads the official description.

Guests have 2,153 square feet of lakefront space to call home during their stay. Meanwhile, sonic bliss is always within reach. High-fidelity audio via “heritage-grade analogue equipment” is at your disposal here. Among these items are a retro reel-to-reel deck, a turntable, tube amplifiers, and horn speakers.

There is also a diverse library of more than 500 vinyl records to choose from. Likewise, the hotel will cater to personal requests as long as they’re made in advance. Lake-facing full-height glass and acoustic textiles deliver an immersive listening experience like no other.

Given the services available, the Darsena Listening Suite is exclusively for adults. Take note that pets are also not allowed. Interior design and furniture are by Patricia Uquiola, while body care products are supplied by Ex Voto Paris. Lastly, D Porthault, Paris, provides the linens, towels, and bathrobes.

Images courtesy of Il Sereno Lago Di Como