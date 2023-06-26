RIMOWA’s latest cross-category capsule collection pays homage to the deep blue ocean waters. Aptly called the Arctic Blue Collection, the new colorway extends to iconic travel pieces from the luxury brand including the Never Still Nylon, the Original suitcase, and the Personal Cross-Body bag.

The calming color of blue adds a refreshing pop of color to your kit of travel gear while signature grooves on a robust aluminum shell add style and ensures the protection of your essentials. Already a stellar suitcase when it comes to function, the Original suitcase features TSA-approved locks, and telescopic handles engineered to provide seamless stage-free adjustment for optimum comfort and smooth maneuverability. The suitcase also comes with the height-adjustable Flex Divider that organizes your travel essentials.

Meanwhile, RIMOWA’s Arctic Blue Collection designed the Never Still Nylon with flexibility in mind. It has a RIMOWA-emblazoned magnetic lock for quick and easy access to stored items. A webbed travel strap emblazoned with RIMOWA Cologne’s coordinates allows you to fix it onto a suitcase for hands-free carry. Then a padded back offers comfort and adjustable buckle straps let you find the snug and comfortable fit to your back and shoulders.

Lastly, the Cross-Body Bag boasts an ultra-resistant grooved aluminum shell with detachable and adjustable body straps rendered in blue color. The ocean color extends to the interior, which offers two open compartments, a zipped pocket, and three credit card slots. RIMOWA’s Arctic Blue Collection is an invitation to “dive into the deep color of Arctic Blue,” to explore and expand your horizons.”

Images courtesy of RIMOWA