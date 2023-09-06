Danish industrial designer Rikke Frost named this unusual chair the “Butler” according to its purpose. It lives up to its name as it holds your bag and jacket while in public spaces.

It is made of laminated veneers and was designed to solve the common problem of finding a comfortable and secure place for your bag and jacket when in public places. Frost writes, “This design is based on some basic, functional challenges I have observed in public spaces such in relation to storage of outerwear, bags and other personal belongings.

“When seated in public spaces we all want to be in union with our belongings. Often there is no room to place your jacket or bags and they end up on the floor next to you or they get squished between yourself and the chair.” The Butler Chair not just holds your bag and jacket but also offers a comfortable and relaxing area to sit when in public areas like restaurants, waiting areas in hotels or libraries, and more.

“The design and details of the laminated bent wood forms soft lines with space to hang your jacket and bag close to you.” Frost specifically chose to use laminated bent wood because of its form, function, and sustainability. Frost did not use screws to join the back pieces. Instead, opted for dowels glued into a couple of floating tenons.

Frost says, “the strength of laminated veneer and the resource consumption of wood are extremely interesting to explore in this world of limited resources. With sustainability in focus, the furniture is created in timeless lines and durable materials. By using only one material, the chair can be easily disposed in a safe, environmentally friendly way at the end of its life.”

Images courtesy of Danish Design Makers