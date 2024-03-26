Building on the foundation of its predecessor, the Carry-On, Ridge is back with another suitcase that ticks the boxes when it comes to a reliable and functional travel gear. The Ridge Check-In boasts a minimalist yet robust design built to last and withstand the elements in a lightweight carry.

This suitcase features a thicker shell (30% thicker than standard check-ins) while being lightweight. That’s because it’s crafted from German Makrolon polycarbonate, which is an aerospace-grade material known to be extraordinarily resilient and nearly impossible to break. It is also flexible so suitcases made with this material can easily absorb energy from impacts and spring right back into shape.

Adding to its durable shell are the black anodized aluminum corner protectors and weatherproof materials including the YKK racquet coil zippers. Meanwhile, the interiors are lined with 200D interior fabric and it offers plenty of storage space for your travel necessities. These include a zipped panel on the left side and on the right is a compression panel with a zipped pocket.

Then the telescopic trolley handle with two adjustable heights and oversized 360° spinner wheels make this gear a breeze to lug around. With its sleek and stylish design, this suitcase also offers the option to customize its carbon fiber 3k universal logo plate.

The Ridge Check-In offers 70L of storage capacity in a compact and lightweight design. It measures at an amazing 4.7kg and in the dimensions of 26.5″ x 18.5″ x 10.5”. It’s a substantial, thoughtful but not overbuilt design that prioritizes form, reliability, and function. This suitcase is available in five colorways: Basecamp Orange, Royal Black, Alpine Navy, Matte Olive, and Gunmetal.

Images courtesy of Ridge