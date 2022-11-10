The United States remains to be the wealthiest among 195 countries in the world. Credit Suisse in 2021 Global Wealth Databook indicates that it holds 30 percent of the global wealth totaling more than $126.3 trillion.

The superpower nation composed of 50 states is home to 40 percent of the world’s superlatively rich people. That is equivalent to 21.2 million individuals who have millions or billions of net worth.

But do you wonder which ones of its states have achieved prosperity and massive wealth and how it’s determined? Figures and numbers do tell. For one, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the states is the commonly used indicator. But it has a downside: it excludes income inequality. Mean Income Value, meanwhile, does not address the issue on income gap.

Hence, the median household is the best tool to rank the 15 richest states in the US. It measures the middle point between the highest income and the low income earners of a state.

The Richest States in America

In 2021, the annual median household income in the country is pegged at $69,717. This figure is based on the most recent one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Maryland is the highest-performing state of the 15 richest states in the US with an annual median household income exceeding $90,000. The lowest-performing state, on the contrary, recorded a median household income of $48,716.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the top 15 richest states in the US according to the latest ranking.