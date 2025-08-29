Using materials that would otherwise end up in landfills or pollute the environment is a big step in the right direction in the footwear industry. While others used recycled plastic waste for its base material, SHORE Studios turned to nautical rope to make the stylish and durable Boot.

This innovative footwear features a recycled nautical rope upper made of recycled polyester fibers. The material is known for its strength, flexibility, and resilience. SHORE custom-developed the rope with 48 individual braid strands, handwoven to form a sturdy yet luxurious outer layer that is both durable and flexible.

Despite its dense silhouette, SHORE made the Boot extremely breathable for everyday wear comfort. The rope is meticulously handwoven into a proprietary weave pattern that integrates ventilation. The chunky open weave knit allows air to easily flow in and around the foot.

Moreover, the rope itself wicks away sweat, dries quickly, and is soft and smooth on the skin. Meanwhile, proprietary construction methods ensure every pair is lightweight, supportive, and built to last . The handwoven rope textile gently hugs the feet and offers constant support with every step.

SHORE does away with laces, buckles, or Velcro straps with the Boot thanks to the rope’s dynamic stretch making for easy wear on and off. This method also reduces production waste. Meanwhile, full Vibram soles complement the durable uppers.

The soles are from a single 0.63″ thick layer of super durable and hard-wearing Morflex EVA in a pitch-perfect density. Flexible, durable, and packs flat, Boot is ideal for home use or for travel. It also comes in a variety of bright colors.

Images courtesy of SHORE Studios