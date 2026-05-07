The Star Destroyer gigyacht would have been insane if it were actually a real project, but sadly, it’s only a cool concept. The Leviathan, on the other hand, exists in the real world and belongs to none other than Gabe Newell himself. Most of us are probably curious about this gargantuan vessel, so let’s go on a tour.

Unless GabeN personally invites you aboard, the only way to know about the ship’s features is via the shipbuilder itself. The Valve CEO commissioned this lavish ride from Oceanco, and it was recently delivered near the end of 2025.

Reports confirm that construction began in 2020, which means it roughly took five years. This seaworthy monohull boasts an overall length of 364 feet and flaunts a distinct design. So far, images of the Leviathan show some interesting details.

It seems there are plenty of areas that encourage gatherings and socializing over private ones. Moreover, the majority of amenities foster interaction. Overall, the vibes its blueprint gives off are akin to those of a modern workplace wherein creativity usually flourishes.

Photos show a spacious foredeck/helipad, a half-court for some hoops, communal dining arrangements, an aft beach club with pool, fold-out terraces, and so much more. Apart from leisure, the gigayacht will likewise function for scientific purposes such as marine research.

According to the Dutch firm, the Leviathan’s proud owner “sees the world as full of crossovers. What happens when you let yachtbuilders talk to worldbuilders? When craftsmen get access to tech usually reserved for game devs and mad scientists? You get innovation that doesn’t just look good. It feels good.”

Images courtesy of Oceanco