Now that winter is upon us, it’s time to switch up our wardrobe to whatever is appropriate yet fashionable for the season. Given most of us already have the apparel in storage, maybe a new pair of kicks would tie everything together. Here we have a cool (figuratively, and literally) drop from Nike to celebrate the holidays. The Kobe 3 Protro “Christmas” is ready to captivate.

A sporty signature shoe never fails to deliver striking aesthetics, superior comfort, and game-ready performance. Since a game of hoops seems to be just around every corner, you can never go wrong with some high-tops. No need to wait for this bad boy, as the Swoosh emblem already launched it earlier this week.

The Kobe 3 Protro “Christmas” features a cool colorway that pairs well with your seasonal attire. Meanwhile, the product page reads, “keep it ice cold in every moment—freeze your opponents and pose a threat every time you touch the ball.” This statement should inspire players of all skill levels to follow in the footsteps of the late Kobe Bryant.

Each sneaker exudes a dynamic vibe courtesy of the translucent net-like cage that wraps over a breathable mesh upper. Nike nails it with the seamless gradient transition from Royal Pulse to white. Round shoelaces in Royal Pulse secure the foot, while a plush tongue with the “Sheath” logo in dazzling chrome.

Other notable elements to its design include the University Gold Swoosh logo on the translucent outsole, a chrome Swoosh logo that wraps around the heel, and the “Sheath” emblem just above the midsole at the heel section. “Quick and responsive, the underfoot tech includes a full-length Air Zoom Strobel and lightweight Cushlon foam, writes Nike about the Kobe 3 Protro “Christmas.”

Images courtesy of Nike