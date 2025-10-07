This year is a special one indeed for gamers. Not only did some of the most highly anticipated titles come out, but it is also the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation. As such, Sony is commemorating the milestone in a big way. There’s a large-format photo book and a three-piece footwear capsule. What we’re interested in is the PlayStation x Reebok 30th Anniversary Collection.

It’s unbelievable how time flies so fast. Who would have thought that 2025 marks three awesome decades since the first-ever PlayStation console hit the market? Even more remarkable is how a relatively fresh face in the gaming scene took on industry giants of the time, such as SEGA and Nintendo.

After delighting us with a boatload of themed hardware under the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection banner, it’s time for the lifestyle segment. Apart from the visual entertainment you can get from the photo book, the PlayStation x Reebok 30th Anniversary Collection is a flex of fashion.

This shoe lineup includes the Workout Plus, Pump Omni Zone II, and Instapump Fury 94. The press release indicates these sneakers are exclusively available from END., CNCPTS, and BEAMS, respectively. Copping all three individually might be difficult, but the Stacking Box bundle is packing the trio in one package.

All the silhouettes in the PlayStation x Reebok 30th Anniversary Collection flaunt a tonal gray colorway. Moreover, iconic PlayStation branding and emblems adorn the upper to denote exclusive distinction. These are all dropping this month, and PlayStation loyalists are surely not missing out. Which one is your favorite?

Images courtesy of PlayStation/Reebok