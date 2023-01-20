Richard Mille had a blast in 2022. The watchmaker had plenty of announcements last year including the SP80 Trimaran, the RM 032 for the Les Voiles de Saint Barth regatta, and the RM UP-01 Ferrari as the current world’s thinnest mechanical watch. For 2023, wants to start off in a devilish way via the RM 66 Flying Tourbillon.

If you listen to rock, heavy metal, punk, and other related genres then this new timepiece is definitely your cup of tea. When the staggering cost is not an issue, then the RM 66 Flying Tourbillon would make a badass style statement on your wrists. The team reportedly spent about 1,500 hours of R&D to come up with this remarkable model.

At $1.1 million, every aspect of the RM 66 Flying Tourbillon is meticulously crafted to perfection. You’re getting a curved tonneau case for superior comfort even with long-term use. Ticking within is Richard Mille’s 17-jewel Calibre RM66 manual movement with a 72-hour power reserve.

It then opts for a combination of Carbon TPT for the bezel and case back, while the case band uses grade 5 titanium with 5N red gold inserts. Meanwhile, the gothic claw crown is likewise in grade 5 titanium. Framed by sapphire windows on both ends is the open-work dial with a 5N red gold skeleton hand in a devil horn gesture.

The applied hour markers of the RM 66 Flying Tourbillon are in the shape of guitar plectrums. Its namesake’s complication is at 12 o’clock. Finally, it comes with a black rubber strap. Richard Mille will only build 50 examples of this exquisite timekeeper.

Images courtesy of Richard Mille