Motorsports pit the world’s top automotive brands against one another in a showdown where speed, skills, engineering, and lap times determine the winner. As such, these groups rely on top-notch timekeeping instruments to track their performance. Richard Mille produces some of the most luxurious timepieces out there. Its RM 65-01 is an automatic split-seconds chronograph is a showcase of what its team can achieve.

We normally talk about the design first when it comes to watches, but the RM 65-01 might be our occasional exception. It’s clear that Richard Mille wants everyone to know about its most intricate automatic calibre yet. The level of technicality the workshop needs to create this highly complex sports watch is outstanding. In fact, the 5-year development is worth it as we get a mechanical and visual masterpiece.

The Calibre RMAC4 that breathes life into the watch is remarkably sophisticated, but a marvel of watchmaking. Only after undergoing a series of grueling tests will quality control experts approve its use on the RM 65-01. These trails include drop, shock, magnetic, ingress, and so much more. The baseplate and bridges are grade-5 titanium which meets Richard Mille’s strict and optimal requirements.

As always, Richard Mille does not compromise on aesthetics as it encloses everything in a Carbon TPT (Thin Ply Technology) case. This means each pattern is unique for every RM 65-01 that it makes. Meanwhile, sapphire crystals with anti-glare treatments on the bezel and caseback protect the components.

For superior visibility, the dial, sub-dials, hour markers, indices, and hands are in contrasting colors. Not only does it boast a 60-hour power reserve, but an in-house rapid-winding mechanism is accessible via dedicated pusher in red. It seems Richard Mille has another winner in the RM 65-01.

