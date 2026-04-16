PORTER concludes YOSHIDA & Co.’s 90th anniversary celebrations with the release of the “TANKER COYOTE” collection. Part of the series is the Recon Bag, a commuter backpack designed for the office or for short weekend getaways.

It’s part briefcase, part backpack, constructed from the world’s first mass-produced 100% plant-derived nylon. The material is a combination of biomass nylon twill and nylon taffeta lining.

The TANKER COYOTE Recon Bag merges style and durability, with the Japanese luggage label retaining its iconic military-inspired aesthetic. It features the brand’s recognizable glossy finish upgraded with next-generation materials. It comes in a subdued “COYOTE” colorway, with the fully monochromatic exterior in one unified tone, including the fabric, hardware, and brand labels.

Meanwhile, the interior is a contrasting vibrant color featuring Yoshida & Co.’s original “Traveling Map” lining. The print pays homage to the brand’s anniversary and usually features in multiple special releases of the past year.

The TANKER COYOTE Recon Bag is a modular, B4-sized briefcase that’s versatile to carry. It can be carried by the hand like traditional briefcases, or as a backpack. It opens clamshell style via a zipper and comes with a removable pouch with the same heritage lining.

The front zipper pockets and back zipped pocket provide additional storage solution. Likewise, the back pocket stows away the backpack straps for hand carry. Each of the 10-liter bags comes with a unique serial number tag.

Moreover, the TANKER COYOTE Recon Bag is available through PORTER flagship stores, Dover Street Market. It is also available at a limited retail installation at Isetan Shinjuku Men’s.

Images courtesy of YOSHIDA & CO