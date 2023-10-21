If you want a watchmaker that does not shy away from its use of colors many might consider garish, look no further than Richard Mille. Lauded as one of the world’s top luxury brands, it occasionally unleashes the unexpected. Still, eager buyers won’t hesitate to grab one or two for their collection. Anyway, if you feel the same way, then the RM 07-01 needs to be a priority.

Among the models they have released before, these three variants come in a vibrant color scheme that reminds us of an architecture and art movement of the 1980s. Memphis Design is exactly what the RM 07-01 embodies via the flashy hues with a combination of shapes and textures. You can get it in Blush Pink, Lavender Pink, and Powder Blue.

To put it in Richard Mille’s terms, these color schemes are what it describes as “summer-derived.” Don’t let the whimsical style fool you because each timepiece is crafted out of premium materials. Its curved three-part tonneau case measures 45.66 mm x 31.40 mm x 11.85 mm and is comprised of biocompatible ceramics, which are exceptionally resistant to corrosion and scratches.

Meanwhile, the case band is forged from white gold with an interplay of textures such as sandblasted matte with polished pillars. It forms a protective shell around the skeletonized dial assembled with grade 5 titanium. A series of shapes in contrasting shades are arranged uniquely for each variant.

Its 25-jewel in-house self-winding movement promises 50 hours of timekeeping performance when fully wound and beats at a frequency of 28,800 vph. “Thanks to their contrasting hues, shapes and materials that all make a serious statement about the idea of fun and light-heartedness, each of the three RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics variations are totally contemporary in every aspect of their approach,” writes Richard Mille.

Images courtesy of Richard Mille