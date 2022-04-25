With Richard Mille actively developing and testing the SP80, it is reminding us of its love for sailing. The cutting-edge trimaran hopes to establish a new world record for sailing speed in 2023. Meanwhile, the Swiss watchmaker is once again sponsoring the prestigious Les Voiles de Saint Barth this year. To mark the regatta’s return after a two-year hiatus is the RM 032.

With many countries already relaxing restrictions against major events that draw a huge crowd, the 2022 installment of the Les Voiles de Saint Barth is sure to be a huge spectacle. The elite who plan to attend or even just support the competition can now do so in style. Richard Mille expands its lineup with another vibrant entry.

The round case of the RM 032 measures 50 mm x 17.80 mm, which is a chunky one at that. They’re going for a mixed material construction using grade 5 titanium and carbon TPT. The colorful two-tone elements, on the other hand, are listed as Caribbean blue and white Quartz TPT.

Printed on the sapphire crystal of its exhibition caseback are the words, “Les Voiles de Saint Barth.” Its skeleton dial looks busy with complications on almost every surface. The RM 032 features a running indicator at 3 o’clock, an oversized date display at 12 o’clock, a discrete month display between 4 and 5 o’clock, and a 12-hour sub-dial at 6 o’clock.

Governing its functions is in-house Calibre RMAC2 with a variable-geometry rotor. The 62-jewel self-winding movement promises a power reserve of around 45 to 50 hours depending on what’s running. Finally, the RM 032 Les Voiles de Saint Barth comes with a blue rubber strap and will see a release of 120 examples only.

Images courtesy of Richard Mille