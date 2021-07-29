In 2020, motorsports fans were shocked when rumors hinted that the 24 Hours of Le Mans might be cancelled due to rising cases amid the pandemic. Thankfully it was rescheduled from June to September. In the meantime, Richard Mille is gearing up for the big day in 2021 by unveiling the RM 029 Automatic Le Mans Classic.

Limited to only 150 examples, those interested should pony up $176,000 right now. Excitement for this year’s installment is growing once more as the race is barely a month away. Thus, avid followers of this prestigious event — with cash to burn — can show it with the new RM 029.

Richard Mille calls it the Automatic Le Mans Classic and the racing vibes are strong with its profile. The watchmaker’s ergonomic tonneau case is intact and is in a vibrant green/white colorway. The material of choice here is Quartz TPT.

The automated process creates mesmerizing patterns on the verdant surface. Meanwhile, there are two inlaid racing stripes in white for a sporty contrast on the front. The exhibition caseback of the RM 029 Automatic Le Mans Classic touts a similar style, but minus the two lines.

Another element that stands out is the bright orange accent on the crown. The chromatic theme continues on the openwork dial which also provides a peek at the skeletonized Calibre RMAS7 automatic movement. Richard Mille then points out that the baseplate and bridges are grade-5 titanium.

Other notable features include the 24-hour sub-dial at 2 o’clock and the oversized date window at 4 o’clock. Only the hour markers and tips of the skeleton hands receive a coat of Super-LumiNova for low-light visibility. The RM 029 Automatic Le Mans Classic then gets a white rubber strap to complete the look.

Images courtesy of Richard Mille