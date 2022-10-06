The Rhythm James Jacket oozes cool and classic school charm. It’s for those days when you want to go easy on your cold-weather wear but without sacrificing function and style.

This one boasts an iconic easy-going vibe that can go from casual to semi-casual occasions. Pair it with pants, shorts, jeans, loafers, sneakers, or just about anything. It can take you from the beach to a dinner date in seconds. This is a timeless workwear-inspired jacket made with 100% cotton for warmth and comfort. It also comes in a vintage-washed cotton canvas exterior to fend off inclement weather in style.

The Rhythm James Jackes Jacket comes with a Sherpa fleece lining that is soft on the skin and does a great job of keeping you cozy in the cold. Then it has a couple of hand pockets that serve as storage and hand warmers. Moreover, an interior chest pocket adds extra space for your other on-the-go essentials, especially your valuables like your wallet or cards.

Meanwhile, a metal two-way zipper helps keep the warmth in and the jacket snug. But for a laid-back style then you can unzip and leave it open. A cuff and waist tab button adjustment also help you find the ideal comfortable fit. Then there’s the corduroy collar for a pop of contrasting color and vintage touch.

The Rhythm James Jacket comes in three handsome colorways namely, Sage and Olive. It is available in various sizes that range from Extra Small to Double Extra Large.

Images courtesy of Rhythm