Stylish, modern, and functional. The Rhone Swift Knit Collection is the workout clothes you want to have around day or night, rain or shine.

This collection includes a jacket and a pair of pants, both designed to fit any active lifestyle. Made with an incredibly lightweight Italian stretch fabric, the jacket is a comfort to wear not only because it adapts to your form. It is also breathable and quick drying so you don’t have to worry about sweat cramping up your style and activity. The fabric also has nylon for strength and elastane for flexibility.

The jacket from the Rhone Swift Knit Collection also boasts reflective strips to make jogging, cycling or working out at night safe. Moreover, its hood uses drawcord for adjustment and perfect fit and has a durable middle zipper.

Meanwhile, the pants use the same fabric material and also features reflective details to match the jacket. It is also stretchable thanks to the elastane mixed with the Italian fabric and has nylon too for strength and durability. It is also quick drying and just like the jacket, the pants use a drawcord for an adjustable waist. Moreover, both leg openings are elastic for easy wear and fit around the ankles.

Both the jacket and the pair of pants from the Rhone Swift Knit Collection come in blue color labeled as Nettuno. They come in all sizes including small, medium, large, extra-large, and double extra large. Best of all, this pair requires minimal care. It only needs to be machine washed in cold water with like colors and does not need dry cleaning, ironing, or machine dried just line dry.

Images courtesy of Rhone