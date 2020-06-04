Don’t let the rain ruin your parade and let the Baro Brockton Jacket keep you dry. This military-inspired jacket is not just your regular ordinary parka.

It takes a modern approach to your classic park with the added drop tail (fishtail) kick pleat design. It has an adjustable hood to ensure head and mouth coverage and a 2-way waterproof zipper. The center front zipper is waterproof. Its fully-stitched seams are internally protected with bonded waterproof taping so water cannot get inside.

The Baro Brockton Jacket prides itself on its 3-layer waterproof fabric system to keep you dry and comfortable. It uses breathable fabrics that guarantee you remain dry even under a downpour and stay comfortable during humid conditions. The outer shell uses a unique combination of cotton and 100 percent nylon fabric coated with a durable water-repellant treatment.

Meanwhile, a thin technical layer underneath keeps water out and allows sweat and heat to escape so you feel comfortable and dry day in and day out. Likewise, a moisture wicking liner further helps in releasing sweat or moisture to keep your dry.

Moreover, this winter jacket provides room to store your everyday carry essentials. It has four large pockets on the front, two on each side of the chest, and the other two on each side of your hands so you have space to keep your hands warm and dry when you’re out during the cold winter months. The Baro Brockton Jacket caters to both men and women of different sizes and comes in a variety of colors.

Images courtesy of Baro