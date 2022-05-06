Boots are quintessential footwear that are as versatile as your pair of sneakers. They work best in the outdoors but look good too when styled just right for the office. But for boots to pass as everyday wear, they have to feel good. This is what Rhodes Footwear’s Roper Boot Caliber is all about. Stylish and comfortable not just to wear but also to look at.

Rhodes Footwear never disappoints when it comes to providing quality and functional support for your feet. This pair has the sleek silhouette to make it a dress boot, but also the inherent ruggedness for it to be a cowboy boot. The uppers are from premium waxed cowhide sourced from byproducts of the beef industry.

The uppers are breathable, odor-resistant, and durable they can last a lifetime. The leather comes from LE FARC tannery, which is located just a few miles away from where the boots are handcrafted by the factory in Leon, Mexico. Meanwhile, adding comfort to the Roper Boot Caliber is the soft and pliable pigskin that fully lines the interior.

As for other boots from Rhodes Footwear, the Roper Boot Caliberare is made with Goodyear Welt construction to make them flexible and smooth. They are also resoleable so you can use them over and over again.

Meanwhile, oil resistant and cushy wedge outsole made from polyurethane let you wear the boots straight out of the box. They break in fast and stay comfortable for all-day wear. The Roper Boot Caliber features side pulls for easy entry and comes in a selection of colorways including Tobacco/Peach and Hickory/Peach.

Images courtesy of Huckberry