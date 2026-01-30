While most of us took the plunge and upgraded our hardware last year, there are plenty of exciting releases due to drop in 2026. These days, people typically own a smartphone, a wearable, a tablet, and perhaps a laptop. If you do as well, a charging brick for each device is not a pretty sight. It might be time to organize your workstation with the Nomos NH21.

Apart from Anker, there are other Chinese brands that supply high-quality charging solutions. Founded in 2009, Shenzen, China-based Baseus is one of our go-to sources for aftermarket accessories. So far, we can say their products offer excellent value for what you pay.

The Nomos NH21 is what the manufacturer describes as a 6-in-1 desktop charging station. Say goodbye to crowded extension cords as GaN technology replaces them with a slim all-in-one alternative. With a maximum output rated at 245W, it’s more than enough to handle all your power-hungry gadgets.

Given that almost every piece of modern tech now uses USB-C, SKU: E0120Z00 ships with two retractable USB-C cables. An LCD screen shows real-time information about how much power each connected unit is using.

To ensure future-proof charging, the Nomos NH21 can deliver high-performance demand between 100W and 245W. The Active cooling system likewise keeps operating temperatures in control for safety.

A top-mounted wireless charging pad/stand is a welcome convenience for a quick top-up. As long as your device is compatible with Qi2 wireless protocols, it should work flawlessly with the Nomos NH21. Lastly, an integrated power adapter is likewise a welcome feature.

