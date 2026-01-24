The Nola Lamp by acclaimed Australian designer Tom Fereday adds a touch of elegance and comforting ambiance in any room. It features a timeless form, comprised of a harmonious blend of natural materials. It perfectly embodies Australian brand NAU Design’s ethos of approachability, comfort, and simplicity.

It’s a sculptural table lamp that provides a soft illumination, ideal for winding down or intimate settings. Made in either crystal glass or white jade stone, its form casts a gentle glow when illuminated, perfect for setting a calming ambiance.

The Nola Lamp has a simple form comprised of two elements– a cylindrical base and a lightly domed top. Seamlessly joined together, the parts appear as one, creating a solid and sleek frame.

Yet, it gives off a subtle soft, warm-toned mood light when turned on. The light glows through the translucent materials that make up the lamp. The crystal version shows the internal structure within, adding another depth to the lamp’s character.

NAU said Nola Lamp is more than a light, but also a “moment of stillness” thanks to the quiet glow it emits and its calming presence. It “offers a sense of permanence and poetry in everyday life,” whether used as a table lamp or as a standing sculpture.

“The Nola Lamp celebrates natural materials with a singular material expression designed to instill a calming ambience within the home presence. Gently warming its surroundings.”

The Nola lamp is available in large and small sizes, both fit seamlessly into various spaces and uses within the home. It’s designed to last a lifetime.

Images courtesy of NAU Design