Depending on the type of party you will be throwing in the future, it’s likely that guzzling alcohol will be an essential part of it. To keep guests happy, beverages and entertainment such as music, video games, and others should be in order. With the RevoRoulette at your bar, it won’t take long for everyone to feel the buzz. Let this dynamic machine dispense choice of booze and fun all in one go.

Drinking games are the lifeblood of every occasion, which is why we believe the RevRoulette can kick it up a notch. Once people start to feel inebriated, turns are missed, rules are bent, and somebody always ends up drinking alone once the rest are down for the count.

At least, with this machine, you have an automated companion to pour you a drink and play. At first glance, it looks like your average automatic dispenser with some extra elements. Just below the rotating dispensing arm are six wells that can hold standard size shot glasses.

Make sure that you are using fully transparent ones so the lighting on each base remains visible (more on that later). In standard mode, the RevoRoulette will pour each time the integrated button on each well is pressed. If you want to challenge someone who can drink the fastest, then race mode is the one for you.

That’s not all, because there are a total of eight party games programmed out of the box. These include Odd One Out, Whack-a-Mole, Catch the Rat, Snap, Chain, Spin the Bottle, Reaction, and Sequence. It packs a built-in rechargeable battery for portability. The RevoRoulette will make everyone eager to attend your next bash.

Images courtesy of RevoRoulette