Sculpting 3D objects digitally takes time and patience. Of course, a firm grasp of the application and the tools results in highly detailed items for a variety of use case scenarios. To make things even easier for all parties involved. Revopoint 3D introduces the POP 4 3D Scanner to help streamline the process.

As of our writing, the product is still in the crowdfunding stage, but is likely on its way to mass production. This is no way speculation, because the Kickstarter page shows the pledges already at $1,200,340 USD from 1,587 backers. It’s leagues beyond the team’s modest goal of $60,000 to turn this into a commercial SKU.

With 26 days to go before the campaign ends, it’s more or less a guarantee that the POP 4 will become reality. As the manufacturer explains, the system relies on a combination of infrared structured-light and blue lasers. It allows the scanner to accurately scan objects with glossy or dark surfaces.

It supports five scanning modes: Hybrid HD, Full-Field, Single line, 30 Cross-lines, and VCSEL Rapid Scanning. Expect optimal operation from distances of 200 mm to 800 mm. Stream images wirelessly via Wi-Fi in real time. Overall, we believe the POP 4 brings plenty of benefits to the table.

Those working in animation and gaming can quickly and precisely create 3D assets. Furthermore, users can reliably plot measurements for prototypes and make necessary tweaks before 3D printing. It also aids with reverse engineering, as data immediately becomes accessible.

Revopoint 3D says it can “transform your workflow with rapid design iterations and seamless product customization, driven by POP 4’s accurate dimensional data and fast capture speeds.” The POP 4 can be mounted on a tripod or attached to an ergonomic handle for 3D scanning.

Images courtesy of Revopoint 3D