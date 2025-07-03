When Nothing teased a major makeover for the Phone (3), we were both apprehensive and thrilled at the same time. The Glyph Interface was a cool gimmick since the first-generation model and has its fair share of fans. Another signature element is the transparent rear housing, which adds to its appeal. Now that the latest iteration has gone public, here’s what you can expect.

Firstly, the distinct aesthetic somewhat remains intact on this bad boy. As with all mainline SKUs so far, Nothing is sticking with two colorways. The new flagship is no different, as buyers get to pick between white and black only. Still, it doesn’t mean special edition variants are out of the question. For instance, check out the Community Edition variants.

Fancy Upgrades For Notifications And More

Going back to the Phone (3), the significant tweak this time around is the Glyph Matrix. It may seem like the company gave up on the series’ most defining feature, but we beg to differ. Instead of customizable LED lighting for notifications and more, the handset now sports a round display at the top right corner of the see-through back cover.

For a cool retro-futuristic vibe, it uses 489 micro-LEDs to generate static or animated images. Depending on the context of an app or function, it can show icons, a countdown timer, notifications, and other quirky stuff that keeps you entertained. A dedicated button allows you to toggle between settings conveniently.

On the topic of build quality, no expense was spared as its construction uses aluminum and Corning’s Gorilla Glass. The front flaunts a 6.67″ OLED panel at 2800 x 1260 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It’s also packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (3) primary cameras are a 50 MP wide-angle, a 50 MP periscope telephoto, and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle. Meanwhile, its front-facing unit is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. Powering the device is a 5150 mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 65W wired fast-charging, as well as PD3.0, PPS, and QC4 protocols. It can also wirelessly recharge at a rate of 15W.

Images courtesy of Nothing