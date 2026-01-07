Water Robotics introduced CAMA, the world’s first adaptive sleep system, at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Unlike traditional beds that are static, it shifts to adapt to the body’s movements and resting patterns during sleep. It moves with the body to consistently provide ergonomic support and comfort.

The system introduces a new category of intelligent furniture called Active Ergonomics, which treats furniture as a responsive system that shifts instead of being static. Furniture responds to humans, not the other way around. It senses the human body as it rests and moves throughout the night or while awake, then shifts its surface accordingly. This enables support to change automatically, instead of relying on manual adjustments or presets.

CAMA incorporates thousands of embedded sensors, precision actuators, and machine learning models to monitor posture and determine musculoskeletal load. Using these inputs, the system then physically reshapes the bed’s surface to provide ergonomic alignment. The adjustments happen seamlessly and quietly to prevent sleep interruption.

“When the mind is fully occupied, and especially during sleep, the body stops actively managing how it is supported and simply yields to its environment. Furniture, however, has remained passive for centuries,” said Teja Vinukollu, Founder and CEO of Water Robotics.

He said, “Active Ergonomics brings intelligence into motion,” adding that CAMA behaves “like a living support structure that learns how the body rests and adapts continuously in real time.” It responds to the body’s needs during sleep and even while awake, providing comfort no matter the body’s position. CAMA is the first product in Water Robotics’ Active Ergonomics platform, developed by a team that spans robotics, mechanical engineering, and AI. It is available for pre-order beginning January 8.

Images courtesy of Water Robotics