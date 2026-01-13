As we mentioned before, this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was brimming with surprises. For PC-related products and concepts, ASUS had plenty to offer, but what stood out was something carefully curated for a specific niche. Although it’s marketed under the company’s gaming label, the ROG Kithara is geared toward audiophiles.

To the average user, as long as their pair of headphones can produce sound without distortion, it’s good enough. However, there are individuals whose sense of hearing is extraordinary. They can easily pick out aural nuances that most people can’t even audibly perceive. Thus, the Taiwanese firm is partnering with HIFIMAN for the ROG Kithara.

“Most gaming headsets you see in the store use what’s called dynamic drivers, and they’ve been the standard for decades. But they aren’t the only kind of headphone technology around. Today’s audiophiles often swear by planar magnetic headphones, which can take audio experiences to the next level,” writes ASUS.

At a glance, the ROG Kithara flaunts an elegant design. In contrast to the rest of the brand’s gaming headphones, it touts a tonal colorway and a premium construction. HIFIMAN supplies the Neo Supernano Diaphragm (NsD) and Stealth Magnets to “reduce interference and boost audio clarity, respectively — so no matter what you do, the listening experience remains unrivaled.

Furthermore, ASUS is shipping the ROG Kithara with swappable 3.5 mm, 4.4 mm, and 6.3 mm single-ended plugs. Of course, for superior compatibility, you’re also getting a 3.5 mm-to-USB-C adapter. With these, listeners can hook it up to their gaming rigs, consoles, laptops, mobile devices, mixers, amplifiers, DACs, and others. Lastly, a detachable full-band MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) boom microphone keeps communications crystal clear.

Images courtesy ASUS/HIFIMAN