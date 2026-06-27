Do you also own a handheld gaming PC? If so, is it one of the many that run on Windows or the Linux-based Steam Deck? These portable systems are more than capable of handling the latest AAA releases, albeit with some tweaks to the settings. To our surprise, a substantial number of users exclusively play classic games via emulation, which is exactly what the Pocket Nova is built for.

Despite the sheer amount of modern titles, people still go out of their way to download old-school favorites. Unfortunately, publishers do not always offer their entire catalog. Hence, Retroid gladly provides us with the means to access an online treasure trove through emulators. The Pocket Nova SKU arrives in a bevy of colorways sure to evoke nostalgia.

Apart from the Black version, the rest are guaranteed to remind you of an iconic game system or two. For example, the GC is obviously based on Nintendo’s GameCube, while the 16Bit seems to be a tribute to the Nintendo Super Famicom. Meanwhile, the remaining four: Ice Blue, Crystal, Watermelon, and Clear Purple, channel see-through electronics of yore.

An awesome selling point of the Pocket Nova is the 4.5″ AMOLED screen with a slick 120 Hz refresh rate. An active cooling system manages thermals to maintain optimal operation. Then, we have a 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery, good for up to eight hours on a single charge. Elsewhere, Wi-Fi connectivity enables OTA updates.

There is only one storage option at 128 GB, but the Pocket Nova supports microSD expansion, should we ever need more space. To make sure the handheld device can run everything as smoothly as possible, Retroid kits it out with a Qualcomm Snapdragon QCS8550 with either an 8 GB LPDDR5x or 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM.

Images courtesy of Retroid