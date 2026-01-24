Even with great care, footwear eventually becomes dirty, especially the ones we use on a regular basis. Dirt, grime, moisture, and other impurities accumulate over time and turn our shoes into shadows of their former glory. Regular cleaning is the solution, and it calls for automation. If you agree, Brolan has us covered with the Smart Shoe Cleaning Robot 1.0.

Advancements in technology have made many mundane household chores effortless. The general rule of thumb is to keep our kicks presentable whenever possible. However, when nasty odors begin to permeate your home, a comprehensive cleanup is non-negotiable.

Although professional services are available, these can be quite costly. While we can do it ourselves, abrasive tools such as brushes can damage some types of shoes. The Smart Shoe Cleaning Robot 1.0 is available in two versions. We recommend the one that hooks up to a water supply and drainage system.

Meanwhile, the other comes with a water tank, but is not as convenient as the former. No need for detergents, as the system uses both micro-bubbles and nano-bubbles to gently dislodge dirt and other particles. Be sure to check your footwear’s cleaning instructions.

As long as the material is deemed safe for washing by hand or machine, it should be fine. It then applies a triple sterilization process involving ozone treatment, hydroxyl radicals, and hot air to eliminate microbes, bacteria, fungi, and other organic contaminants.

Finally, the dying cycle involves low heat (122 °F) and dual air channels for a duration of 30 minutes to an hour. To make things even more special, the Smart Shoe Cleaning Robot 1.0 illuminates and rotates the shoes as a cool ritual as you open the door.

Images courtesy of Brolan