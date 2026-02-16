Do you prefer darker shades or a pop of color? Most guys typically pick the former courtesy of the elegance it brings to the table. However, others also appreciate the playful vibrance some hues evoke. TEAC’s latest drop is catering to the latter and is now up for preorder ahead of its March 2026 launch. This is the SPECIAL EDITION Turquoise Blue TN-400BTX.

With the resurgence of vinyl records as a popular medium for music, turntables have once more become mainstream. While CDs and cassette tapes are likewise making a comeback, many still consider them niche compared to modern LPs. To make this model appealing to discerning listeners, TEAC equips the SKU with useful contemporary features.

While playback is fundamentally analog, the SPECIAL EDITION Turquoise Blue TN-400BTX touts Bluetooth connectivity. With Qualcomm aptX Adaptive support, you can enjoy high-quality sound with minimal to no latency, provided the hardware supports it.

Despite the design, the die-cast aluminum platter accurately spins courtesy of a high-torque DC motor with a rubber flat-drive belt. Expect the SPECIAL EDITION Turquoise Blue TN-400BTX to maintain speeds of 331/4 rpm, 45 rpm, and 78 rpm with outstanding precision.

“A precisely-machined stainless steel spindle and durable brass bearing maintain accurate rotational speed, thanks to reduced friction,” writes TEAC. Elsewhere, there is an S-shaped static-balanced tonearm, compatible with MM-type cartridges by Audio Technica.

Matching the metallic sheen of the former are machined aluminum operation knobs for a cohesive motif. TEAC is mounting everything on a high-density MDF chassis. Meanwhile, rubber fittings and aluminum feet absorb vibrations for a seamless playback on your SPECIAL EDITION Turquoise Blue TN-400BTX.

Images courtesy of TEAC