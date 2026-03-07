This year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, is overflowing with awesome products, both retail-ready and concepts. One such device seems like the spiritiual successor of Google’s Project Ara — a modular smartphone that only reached the prototype stage. It was a promising platform, but it was probably limited by the available technology at the time. TECNO could potentially make it happen with its Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology.

We hope the company comes up with a shorter name or maybe just call it “MMTT” in future updates. Just as it states, powerful magnets play a huge part in making stuff stick and stay in place. So far, there are two SKUs, ATOM and MODA, each with a distinct collection of magnetic accessories, respectively.

The former touts a vibrant metallic silver and red motif, while the latter sports an elegant, darker tone with golden accents. At a glance, it’s easy to figure out what each add-on brings to the table. The Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology ecosystem accounts for features consumers typically would like to upgrade.

For example, modern mid-range to flagship handsets are outfitted with capable imaging sensors. However, some users might want a more powerful shooter for content creation or just for artistic flair. Both the ATOM and MODA feature a photography module with what appears to be a detachable lens.

It’s currently unclear if the mounts are compatible with other brands, but they would greatly boost their appeal if so. Other items in the Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology collection include a lanyard, a gamepad, battery packs, a clip, a clamp, and so much more. Meanwhile, the smartphones are noticeably slim with a sleek, minimalist design language.

