We’re always on the lookout for unique stuff to share with our readers. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of them when it comes to watches. Although most manufacturers tend to stick with traditional timekeeping systems, we occasionally encounter bespoke complications that become a unique selling point for the model. For example, take a look at the Type 1° Round Multicolor!

We last covered something from Ressence in 2019 when it launched the Type 1 ZZ. We found it fascinating not only due to its avant-garde method of telling the time but also for its understated tonal aesthetic. Now, it’s revisiting the silhouette and imbuing it with a splash of color. Despite the whimsical presentation, everything about it is as premium as it gets.

Each Type 1° Round Multicolor sports a 42.7 mm x 11 mm grade 5 titanium case with a polished finish. Lug to lug, it measures approximately 47 mm. Turning it over to view the case back, we are looking at a fold-down D-ring for manual winding and setting the time. It’s powered by an in-house Ressence Orbital Convex System (ROSC) automatic caliber.

Its self-winding movement features 40 jewels, a 36-hour power reserve, and a 28,800 vph. We also learned that it’s a customized version of their in-house 2892 caliber. Beneath its double-domed sapphire crystal is a convex dial crafted out of German silver and outfitted with three biaxial satellites. Don’t worry we’ll explain how it works.

The main dial and its hand point to the minutes, while the yellow satellite indicates the seconds. The green is assigned for the hour, while the days of the week are specified by the pointer within the red satellite. It’s amazing how Ressence managed to keep everything flush. Plus, the way each satellite maintains its orientation is mesmerizing to see in motion.

White is the only colorway available for the Type 1° Round Multicolor and we can only hope Ressence releases a black or dark gray version in the future. The watch comes with a 20 mm rubber strap and a pin-buckle closure. Despite the minimalist profile, prepare to shell out about $19,000 for one.

Images courtesy of Ressence