The Resort Co. Tailored Swim Shorts elevates your beach and vacation wear. It is sporty enough as swimwear and stylish for last-minute lunch plans, It is smart enough for casual occasions too.

Handcrafted in Trofa, Portugal, these shorts come with engraved side adjusters in polished Italian steel for an elegant touch and to help you dial in the perfect and comfortable fit. It comes in a mid-length fit (just above the knees), and a double-buttoned closure using mother-of-pearl buttons. It has a single-button back pocket and two side pockets to store on-the-go essentials.

The Resort Co. Tailored Swim Shorts are cut from recycled fabrics. The brand teamed up with the SEAQUAL INITIATIVE, which is a unique collaborative community that works with ocean clean-up programs globally to transform the marine litter they recover into Upcycled Marine Plastic.

As such, these tailored shorts are made with a new, fully traceable raw material called SEAQUAL upcycled marine plastic. It is crafted from a combination of 70% SEAQUAL and 30% recycled polyester, making the fabric not just eco-friendly, but also durable, lightweight, crease and stain-resistant, and quick drying. It’ll be dry by the time you get to the restaurant from a dip in the pool.

Moreover, the Resort Co. Tailored Swim Shorts feature a soft mesh lining to keep them comfortable and breathable to wear. It is available in various colors and patterns including Navy Blue, Ivy Green, Ebru, Green Life, Aloe Grey, Navy Stripe Seersucker, and Turquoise Seersucker. They easily pair with basic tees or button-down shirts for a casual look.

Images courtesy of The Resort Co.