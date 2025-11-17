Despite how mainstream media portrays China, it is an amazing country to visit. We understand just how devastating the COVID-19 pandemic was to the tourism industry, particularly in Asia, but it seems things have started to pick up once more. Amusement parks with unique offerings always draw both locals and the international crowd. For instance, we have the Forest Nests Treepod Project.

This venture is reportedly an attraction that will become part of the Senbo Nature Park & Resort. According to reports, work on the eco-themed accommodations began in 2021 and is now complete, ready to accommodate guests. Behind its slightly whimsical yet distinctive design is a subsidiary of DO Architects — Doarchiwow.

To give you an idea of what to expect, the Forest Nests Treepod Project is a collection of modern treehouses. This is no makeshift backyard build as the team relies on cutting-edge prefabrication methods. So far, it manages to appear organic and blends with the surrounding landscape.

Sustainability is a huge deal here, as the planning phase focused on minimal impact to the environment. From an aesthetic standpoint, the facade of the entire structure looks like it belongs where it stands. It’s difficult to tell which is natural and which is man-made unless you know what to look for.

Meanwhile, each module features wraparound glazing and a generous overhang to shelter the balcony. Curtains keep the sunlight at bay when needed. Inside, we have a collection of smart-enabled systems to make each stay comfortable and memorable. The Forest Nests Treepod Project needs to be on your itinerary if you ever visit China.

Images courtesy of Doarchiwow/DO Architects